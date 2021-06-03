Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.00

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 19715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Argus boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $231,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 91.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 41.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.