Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.00

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.70, with a volume of 19715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Argus boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.
The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85.
In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $1,170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth $231,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 91.8% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 41.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
