Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,517 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,517 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rambus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $6,780,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

In related news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

