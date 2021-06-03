Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,993 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,788 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.10 on Thursday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $146,683.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259 over the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

