Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 25,486.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $435,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,237 shares of company stock worth $6,005,446 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ TTGT opened at $68.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.