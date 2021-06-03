Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $249.53 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $146.86 and a one year high of $269.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

