Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

