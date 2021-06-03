Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after purchasing an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $317,186,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $155.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

