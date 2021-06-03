Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PANW stock opened at $357.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $217.48 and a one year high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.62.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

