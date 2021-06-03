Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 383 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NICE by 150.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NICE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.92.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $215.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.31. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $181.76 and a 52 week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

