Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) & Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Financial Review

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vertex alerts:

This table compares Vertex and Check Point Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 6.99 -$78.94 million ($0.45) -39.44 Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 7.70 $846.60 million $6.07 19.10

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vertex and Check Point Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33 Check Point Software Technologies 2 12 4 0 2.11

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 66.95%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus target price of $132.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.74%. Given Vertex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -12.40% -64.84% -11.08% Check Point Software Technologies 40.79% 25.69% 15.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Vertex on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections. The company also offers Check Point CloudGuard cloud security product that delivers threat prevention security, cloud visibility, cloud security posture management, and workload protection solutions for enterprise cloud networks, data, and applications; and Check Point Harmony that delivers the security for remote users and access; and Check Point Security Management, which enables customers from single offices to hundreds and thousands of offices to manage and tailor their security policy to express their business needs from a single pane of glass. In addition, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.