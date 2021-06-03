Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

VRRM stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $6,710,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 118,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

