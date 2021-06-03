Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,514,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 494,055 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $88,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.