Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,636 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.62.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $243.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $133.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

