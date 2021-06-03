Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Sysco stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of -161.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

