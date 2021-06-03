Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.53, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.13. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

