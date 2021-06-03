Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,814 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.17.

NYSE SE opened at $258.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $240.92. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.96 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

