Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

