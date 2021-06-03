Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $648.99 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $274.51 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

