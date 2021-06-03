Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 204.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,616.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,102 shares of company stock worth $7,436,623 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $93.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.83. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

