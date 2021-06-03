Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after buying an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after buying an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.89 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

