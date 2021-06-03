Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 5.3%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.85 and last traded at $36.97. 16,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 936,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.74.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

