Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

Vaxcyte stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -7.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,053.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,996 shares of company stock worth $770,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

