VAULT (VAULT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $4,174.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.86 or 0.00015080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00070347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.00285356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.46 or 0.00196855 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.57 or 0.01206453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,079.78 or 1.00621372 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034159 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 401,724 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.