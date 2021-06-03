Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $197.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.44. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $207.41.

