Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $386.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.