Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) EVP Sells $252,004.00 in Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

VMI stock opened at $251.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.27. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 579,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after buying an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,442,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.