Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading 7.7% Higher

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) traded up 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. 19,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,173,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 2.43.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,355.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,146.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,646 shares of company stock worth $482,918. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 74,716 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 398.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 45,027 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.