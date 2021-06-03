Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Hits New 52-Week High at $172.01

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $172.01 and last traded at $166.98, with a volume of 146923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.14.

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.39.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the first quarter worth $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $849,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upstart by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $6,549,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

