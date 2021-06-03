Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

ULH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.