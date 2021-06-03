Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $215.74 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.60.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

