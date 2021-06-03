United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Trading Up 4%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME)’s stock price was up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.95 and last traded at $49.95. Approximately 11,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 393,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

United Time Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:UTME)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

