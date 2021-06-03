United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 387,900 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the April 29th total of 295,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $144.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.81. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United Security Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,877 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 117,964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.