United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives $278.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.07.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $338.47 on Monday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $136.51 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

