United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Critical Contrast

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Health Products and Sientra’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Health Products N/A N/A -$15.71 million N/A N/A Sientra $71.24 million 5.63 -$89.95 million ($1.53) -4.56

United Health Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sientra.

Profitability

This table compares United Health Products and Sientra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Health Products N/A N/A -17,051.81% Sientra -149.62% -901.29% -32.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Sientra shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Sientra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

United Health Products has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sientra has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United Health Products and Sientra, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Sientra 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sientra has a consensus price target of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 53.04%. Given Sientra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sientra is more favorable than United Health Products.

Summary

Sientra beats United Health Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. It offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. The company also provides gauze products for internal and oral surgery, and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. It serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, military medical care providers, hemodialysis centers, assisted living and nursing homes, veterinary hospitals, emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders, as well as dental, oral, and maxillofacial surgery offices. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled breast implant sizers; and miraDry System, a non-surgical device for the permanent reduction of underarm sweat, odor, and hair of all colors. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

