United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Gap Down to $41.15

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.15, but opened at $37.70. United Bankshares shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 7,015 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.37.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $233,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,376 shares in the company, valued at $406,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $398,320.32. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,662. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

