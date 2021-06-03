UniMex Network 1-Day Volume Reaches $113,335.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One UniMex Network coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002757 BTC on exchanges. UniMex Network has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $113,335.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00328598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00231314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.68 or 0.01196178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.73 or 1.00296240 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00034336 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,300 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

