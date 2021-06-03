UniLend Price Up 54.2% This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $39.86 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00003940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.01012932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.60 or 0.09377366 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

