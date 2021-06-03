UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading Up 25.6% Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 118.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $183,018.36 and $484.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000855 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

