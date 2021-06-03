Umbrella Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000628 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 13% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and $1.17 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00018808 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.