UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.65. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UMBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

UMBF traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $97.24. 3,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,490. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $517,154.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ram Shankar sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $229,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,937 shares of company stock worth $1,242,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in UMB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.