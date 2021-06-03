UMA 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22.24 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One UMA coin can now be purchased for about $14.30 or 0.00037892 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $869.09 million and $22.24 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00082701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.19 or 0.01028913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.19 or 0.09576988 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00051758 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,726,227 coins and its circulating supply is 60,793,575 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

