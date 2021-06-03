UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in UDR by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

