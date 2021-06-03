uCloudlink Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCL)

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for uCloudlink Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for uCloudlink Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

NASDAQ:UCL opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.12. uCloudlink Group has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 70.80% and a negative return on equity of 127.77%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

