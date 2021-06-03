UBS Group Upgrades Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) to “Neutral”

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:STGPF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12. Scentre Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.25.
Scentre Group Company Profile
