UBS Group Upgrades Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) to “Neutral”

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:STGPF opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12. Scentre Group has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.25.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 42 Westfield Living Centres, encompassing approximately 12,000 outlets.

