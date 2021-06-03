U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.17. 139,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,434,453. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

