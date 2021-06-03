U Network 1-Day Volume Tops $233,675.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. U Network has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $233,675.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.