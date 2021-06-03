Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.
Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,000. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79.
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
