Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $44 billion-$46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 65,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,000. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.75.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

