Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 776,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

