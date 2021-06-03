Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Equities researchers at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

BAC stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $367.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

