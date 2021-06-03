Truist Initiates Coverage on Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Equities researchers at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Shares of REPX opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). Riley Exploration Permian had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 178.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Corey Neil Riley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $94,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.